July 21, 1932 – February 17, 2020

RACINE – Phillip A. Kildahl, age 87, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Whitehall, WI, July 21, 1932, son of the late Einer and Olga (Nee: Foss) Kildahl.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force for over twenty years. He was employed with Belle City Heating and Refrigeration for twenty years. He was a past member of Knights of Columbus and past member and secretary of T.R.E.A. In his spare time, Phil enjoyed remodeling projects, carpentry, electrical repairs and golfing. He was always there to lend a helping hand and crack a joke.

Survivors include his children, Mark Kildahl, Michelle (Jeff Poquette) Schmidt, Caroline (Chris) LaVassor, all of Racine, Jeanne (Pete) Rohlman of Kenosha; grandchildren, John (Tammy) Kildahl, Jennifer (Cyrus) Klingen, Craig and Kaci Schmidt, Ryan (Alana) LaVassor, Jerrod (Patti) LaVassor, Benjamin, Madeline and Samantha Rohlman; seven great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Bridgewater; sister-in-law, Pat Kildahl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Phil was also preceded in death by his former wife, Jo; son-in-law, Clifford Schmidt; siblings, Mildred (Jim) Briggs, Richard Kildahl, and Erling (Margrete) Kildahl; brother-in-law, Jack Bridgewater; step-mother Melva Kildahl; and step-sister Donna Tomten.