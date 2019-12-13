Philip M. Gister

September 5, 1968 — December 6, 2019
RACINE — Philip Mason Gister, age 51, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, December 6, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street in Sturtevant, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held at St. Sebastian Church on Saturday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
