Philip M. Gister
Philip M. Gister

September 5, 1968 — December 6, 2019

RACINE — Philip Mason Gister, age 51, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, December 6, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street in Sturtevant, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held at St. Sebastian Church on Saturday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

