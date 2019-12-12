Philip M. Gister

September 5, 1968 — December 6, 2019
RACINE — Philip Mason Gister, age 51, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Philip was born in Milwaukee on September 5, 1968 to Martin A. and Florence (nee: Kochanski) Gister. A 1986 graduate of Washington Park High School, he went on to serve our country with the United States Marine Corps from which he retired at the rank of private in 1988. Philip’s primary interest and life’s work was motorcycles. He was a talented and well-respected Honda/Suzuki motorcycle mechanic in Southeastern Wisconsin, most recently at Aaen Performance. Philip had a loving family, whom he adored more than anything, and a rich social life with a vast circle of friends. Enthusiastic about film, Philip had an encyclopedic knowledge of film across genres and styles and an expansive personal collection of rare, popular, and B-films alike. However, Phil will be remembered most for his generosity, kindness, and warmth. He was a very proud uncle who was never happier than to spend time with his nephews and their children, a devoted son, a friend to all. Philip walked into every room with a smile and was quick to make new friends and acquaintances. His gregarious nature and good humor will be deeply missed by all the loved ones he has left behind.
Philip is survived by his heart-broken parents, Martin and Florence Gister; sister, Claudia McDermott; brother, Martin (Beth) Gister, Jr.; nephews, J. Cameron (Alisha) Macintosh, Adam Macintosh (Brecken Schaller), Collin and Evan Macintosh; M. Andy and Ryan Gister; great-niece and nephew, Rhoda and Lev Macintosh, great-niece Reveille Macintosh; extended Kochanski and Gister family members, St. Lucy Church family & many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street in Sturtevant, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held at St. Sebastian Church on Saturday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
