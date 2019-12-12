Philip M. Gister

Philip was born in Milwaukee on September 5, 1968 to Martin A. and Florence (nee: Kochanski) Gister. A 1986 graduate of Washington Park High School, he went on to serve our country with the United States Marine Corps from which he retired at the rank of private in 1988. Philip’s primary interest and life’s work was motorcycles. He was a talented and well-respected Honda/Suzuki motorcycle mechanic in Southeastern Wisconsin, most recently at Aaen Performance. Philip had a loving family, whom he adored more than anything, and a rich social life with a vast circle of friends. Enthusiastic about film, Philip had an encyclopedic knowledge of film across genres and styles and an expansive personal collection of rare, popular, and B-films alike. However, Phil will be remembered most for his generosity, kindness, and warmth. He was a very proud uncle who was never happier than to spend time with his nephews and their children, a devoted son, a friend to all. Philip walked into every room with a smile and was quick to make new friends and acquaintances. His gregarious nature and good humor will be deeply missed by all the loved ones he has left behind.