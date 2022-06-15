Philip J. Veselik

Oct. 2, 1934 – June 9, 2022

RACINE—Philip John Veselik, age 87, passed away peacefully at AccentCare Hospice in Oak Creek on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Philip was born in Racine on October 2, 1934, to the late Ernest and Evelyn (nee: Pierson) Veselik. After attending Washington Park High School, he was united in marriage with thelove of his life, Delores Mae (nee: LaPat), on June 30, 1956, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. With a profound work ethic, Phil was employed for over 40 years as a machinist with Moxness Products, retiring in 2000. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine. Among his interests, Phil enjoyed fishing, bowling (up until age 85), carpentry, coached girls softball teams; avid Packers, Brewers, and secret Yankees fan; and always looked forward to a great fried chicken dinner. Above all, Phil loved being together with his entire family including his little brothers, Fred and Lester Horn.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Delores “Dee”; their children: Cheryl (Frank) Langel, Sue (Dan) Brieschke, Phylis Horn and Robert “Bob” Veselik; grandchildren: Amanda (Byron Johnson) Langel, Sarah (Josh) Ryan, Mary (Matt) McClure, Christine (Nate Berryman) Horn and Stephen Horn; great-grandchildren: Sophia and Isaac Ryan and Molly McClure; sister, Barbara Sanders; sisters-in-law: Maryann (Larry) Anderson and Patricia Barth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Allen Horn; grandson, Christopher Langel; great-grandson, Byron Johnson; brother, Robert Veselik; and brothers-in-law: Guy Sanders and Joseph Frank LaPat.

Services celebrating Phil’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Jennings officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church – Racine have been suggested.

A special note of thanks to Dr. Bake at Ascension Hospital and Heartland Hospice staff, especially Kyla, Steve, Chaka, Amanda, Jason, Marisa and Chaplain Sherry for the compassionate care and support given in Phil’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

