Philip Bernard Katterhagen

June 16, 1930—July 12, 2021

LAKELAND, FL—Philip married Donna Roberts on February 6, 1951. He worked in the dairy for 45 years as a supervisor, retiring in 1995 from Dean Foods.

His passions were hunting, playing any kind of cards and shuffleboard. He was a devout church man and loved time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (70 years); daughter, Linda (Steve) Springer; sons: Robert (Mary), David (Carol), and Bryan (Jennifer); three sisters: Ruth Noll, Arlene Fritchen and Mary Beth Bohn (Myron), 11 great grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Chapters Health System would be appreciated. Address: 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, Florida 33805.

A Mass for Philip will be at St. Mary’s, Dover, Wisconsin, on August 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Visitation at 10:00 AM.