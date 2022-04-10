PFC Joel Nairn

RACINE — Private First Class Joel Nairn passed away March 15, 2022. Born in Madison on January 26, 2000, Joel attended Crestwood Elementary, Gifford Middle School, Camden Military Academy, and graduated from Case High School in 2018, in Racine, where he lived with his mother.

The Army was the love of Joel’s life. From age 12, he wanted to be a soldier. He read everything he could about military history and visited national battlefields. His proudest moments were when he entered Active Duty for Basic Training at Fort Jackson, SC and making his first jump in Airborne. Completing Basic Training he attended and graduated from Ordnance Advance Individual Training at Fort Lee, VA and completed Airborne School at Fort Benning, GA. Joel was assigned to his first duty station at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida where he handled munitions supporting the 7th Special Forces Group.