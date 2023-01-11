 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peyton Isabelle Dahse

Peyton Isabelle Dahse

Aug. 7, 2002—Jan. 7, 2023

All are welcome to Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home for a visitation on Friday January 13th from 4-7 PM, followed by a short service ending at 7:30. A reception will follow, details coming soon. Flowers are welcome, as well as donations to Froedtert Hospital in Peyton’s name to ensure they can continue to care for people the way they cared for our baby girl. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

