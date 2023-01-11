Peyton Isabelle Dahse

All are welcome to Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home for a visitation on Friday January 13th from 4-7 PM, followed by a short service ending at 7:30. A reception will follow, details coming soon. Flowers are welcome, as well as donations to Froedtert Hospital in Peyton’s name to ensure they can continue to care for people the way they cared for our baby girl. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.