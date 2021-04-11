Peternella 'Nellie' Kingsfield (nee: Kuiper)

Nellie was a 1942 graduate of Racine Christian School. On October 17, 1947, she married her grade school sweetheart, Harry Kingsfield, at the Racine Christian Reformed Church. They were married for 68 years and farmed together until retirement. She also cleaned numerous homes and offices for many years. She loved her Lord, and was a lifelong member of Racine Christian Reformed Church. Nellie enjoyed visits from family and friends, socializing, attending family get-togethers, and sporting events. She also was a member of the Caledonia Historical Society. Nellie loved baking and was well known for her wonderful pies, giving her the nickname the “pie lady”.