Peternella 'Nellie' Kingsfield (nee: Kuiper)

August 17, 1928—April 4, 2021
CALEDONIA — Nellie Kingsfield, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 17, 1928 to the late Charles and Esther (nee: Reyenga) Kuiper.
Nellie was a 1942 graduate of Racine Christian School. On October 17, 1947, she married her grade school sweetheart, Harry Kingsfield, at the Racine Christian Reformed Church. They were married for 68 years and farmed together until retirement. She also cleaned numerous homes and offices for many years. She loved her Lord, and was a lifelong member of Racine Christian Reformed Church. Nellie enjoyed visits from family and friends, socializing, attending family get-togethers, and sporting events. She also was a member of the Caledonia Historical Society. Nellie loved baking and was well known for her wonderful pies, giving her the nickname the “pie lady”.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters: Peggy (Dennis) Pedersen of Travelers Rest, SC, Sandra (Kenneth) Heaney, and Judy (Michael) Miller of Racine; grandchildren: Joshua (Olivia) Pedersen, Nicole Pedersen (Matt Cope), Mindy (Joshua) Menk, Kristen (Kane) Baker, Amber (Richard) Trethewey, Kaitlin (Jeff) Nelson, Jessica Miller, and Melissa Miller; great grandchildren: Emma, Ansley, Bear, and Stella Pedersen, Nellie and Pearl Menk, Hadley, Sullivan and Everly Baker, and Finley and Winnie Trethewey; sister-in-law, Pauline Kuiper. She will also be missed by many other relatives and special friends.
Nellie was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry; daughter Terri; brothers: William and Richard; and sisters: Winnie Osinga and Elsie Aalsma.
A Christian burial service will be held at the Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Nellie will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.
A special thank you to the Church for all their love and support; Bob Olle for looking out for Nellie; nurse Lynn from Kindred Hospice and her loving caregiver DiDi.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials can be made to Racine Christian Reformed Church, Racine Christian School or Caledonia Historical Society.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
