July 14, 1934 - Feb. 3, 2022

RACINE — On Feb 3, 2022, our dear dad, Peter Wayne Bentz (aka "Beauregard"), passed away at the age of 87, into God's graces surrounded by family, after a brief illness.

He was born July 14, 1934 in Racine, WI, and proudly served his country in three branches of the military. Peter was a soldier throughout life, loved his country, and loved celebrating the 4th of July. He was an expert woodworker and enjoyed gardening, fishing, cruising, and grilling out.

He met the love of his life, Rosemarie Alberta Hadady with whom he had six children.

He is survived by his children: Peter (Andrea) Bentz, Gisele (Ron) Pino, Alexis (Rick) Mallory, Roger (Latiefa) Bentz, Dana (Tracy) Bentz, and Corinne (Jeff) Kuklinski; 14 grandchildren: Michelle, Laura, Aaron, Andrew, Adrianna, Marissa, Matthew, Adrian, Teagan, Nyssa, Isaac, Hannah, Autumn, and Eric; and seven great-grandchildren: Calvin, Liza, Summer, Heidi, Corbin, Maxxwel, and Edie; his brothers: Cliff, Ronald, Daniel, and Thomas, and his sisters: Kathleen and Linda.

He was predeceased by his parents: Cliff and Leona Bentz, his brother, John, and sisters: Mary Jane, Shirley, and Doris.

A memorial service will be held in Racine, WI this summer, and we'll update the Family of Clifford and Leona Facebook page when finalized. lnurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.