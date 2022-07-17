November 27, 1928—July 5, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Peter Vlieger, 93, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Accentcare Hospice in Oak Creek, WI.

He was born on November 27, 1928 to Sijtze and Trijntje (nee: Feenstra) Vlieger in Ryptsjerk Friesland, Holland.

Just after the second world war, Peter left the Netherlands to serve in the Dutch Marines in the East Indies. He met and married his wife, Maaike while in Holland; she preceded him in death in November 1995. They immigrated to Wisconsin in 1955 for better employment opportunities. Peter was employed as a machinist at Twin Disc for most of his adult life, retiring in 1993. He took great pride in his job and looked forward to going to work each day.

Peter and Maaike enjoyed lifelong friendships with their best friends who they met at Petrifying Springs Park. These significant friendships created many memories with Fred and Hilda Stellema and Harry and June Jasper. Over the years these families combined and gathered at each other’s homes for many festive get-togethers. They also enjoyed card playing.

Peter was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed the game with great enthusiasm in his later years. After the death of his wife, he became Pake Pete to the entire Schimanski family.

He will be dearly missed by his children: Jeffrey Vlieger, William (Sharon) Vlieger and Daniel (Heather) Vlieger; grandchildren: Peter, Jessica, Christina, Ryan, Ellie and Seth and son-in-law, Paul (Jeannine) Daniel. Peter is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maaike; daughter, Susan Daniel; siblings: Tjitske, Teade and Klaus. Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Peter will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

