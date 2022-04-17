Oct. 14, 1962—Apr. 8, 2022

RACINE — Peter Thomas King, age 59, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Friday, April 8, 2022. He was born in Racine, October 14, 1962, son of Thomas P. King and Marla J. Mayer.

During his career as a CNC Machinist and Supervisor, he worked at R&B Grinding, Rexnord Industries, GA Precision, JSA Tool and Manufacturing, and Pioneer Products. Pete loved riding his Harley and was known to many as Sidecar Pete. He also loved to spend time with his two children.

He is survived by his son, Russell J. King; daughter, Shelby (David) Everson; mother, Marla J. Mayer; sisters: Jane (Don) Zinser, Heidi Mayer; nephews: Nicholas (Kacey) Brown, Marshall Andrews; niece, Haleigh Mayer; granddaughter, Kahlea Everson and great-niece, Emma Brown; other relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Russell and Evelyn Ruud; father, Thomas P. King and step-father, Rudy Mayer.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403