October 15, 1955 – March 27, 2021
RACINE — Peter Rannow was born October 15, 1955 and passed away March 27, 2021, due to heart disease and P.A.D. He was the 4th of six boys born to Kenneth and Geraldine (nee: Sargent) Rannow.
He was educated in Racine schools, graduating from Washington Park High, Class of ‘73. Pete was a long-time bartender at several Racine taverns, among them Hammes Tavern on Taylor Avenue and The Max on Douglas Avenue. He spent several years working in landscaping in the Philadelphia area with his brother Jeff.
Pete was a passionate softball player, playing in the top league with the Hiawatha Bar. He also played on the Kemper’s Kavities team with four of his brothers. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He was ecstatic when the Cubs finally won the World Series in 2016.
He is survived by his mother, Geri Rannow; his brothers and their families: Mike and Beverley (Chris, Matt, Rebecca), Jeff and Carol, Ken (Peter), Kevin and Carol (Alex, Eric) and Steve and the late Pam (Stephanie his “ Boobette”). Pete was also the “Dud” to his two “Dudders” Heidi Fritz and Katie Czechowicz.
Peter was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Sr. in 1986.
The family will be having a private funeral and a celebration of Pete’s life at a later date.
Memorials to the family or one’s favorite charity.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
