Peter R. Banaszak

Peter Raymond Banaszak, age 65, passed away Monday March 2, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center surrounded by family.
Family and friends may meet at the funeral home Monday, March 9, 2020, 10 – 11 am. A memorial service and reception will follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin have been suggested.
Please see the funeral website or Sunday’s paper for a complete obituary.
You have free articles remaining.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of Peter Banaszak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.