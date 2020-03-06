Peter R. Banaszak
Peter R. Banaszak

Peter R. Banaszak

Peter Raymond Banaszak, age 65, passed away Monday March 2, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center surrounded by family.

Family and friends may meet at the funeral home Monday, March 9, 2020, 10 – 11 am. A memorial service and reception will follow at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

