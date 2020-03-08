Peter R. Banaszak

Peter graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1973” and went on to earn degrees in Geography and Anthropology from the University of Minnesota in 1978. On October 30, 1982, in Racine he was united in marriage to Cynthia E. Pinnick. Peter was employed by the Wisconsin Electric Company, now WE Energies, for the past 40 years. He held various positions over the years, the most recent being an Energy Services Consultant. He was a member of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and any local sporting event. He also enjoyed all types of music with his favorite being Jazz and especially Miles Davis. Peter was also a dedicated blood donor and had donated over 30 gallons. Above all he was a devoted husband and father who will be dearly missed.