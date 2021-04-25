 Skip to main content
Peter P. Ryterske, Jr.
RACINE—Peter P. Ryterske Jr., 93, passed away peacefully at the Pleasant Point Senior Assisted Living Center, on Friday, April 16, 2021.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the church that Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or St. Luke Medical Center Cancer Care in care of Dr. Michael Mullane, Md. Please see the funeral website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

