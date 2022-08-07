Peter (nee Pieter) Boscha

Feb. 22, 1932—Aug. 1, 2022

RACINE—Peter Boscha, 90, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022.

Peter was born to the late Ale and Gaatske Bosscha on February 22, 1932 in Bolingavier, Friesland, a province in the Netherlands. After serving in the Dutch military after World War II, he immigrated to Canada in 1954 to join the love of his life, Linda Boscha (Leentje De Graaf). They were united in marriage in a double wedding ceremony, along with Richard and Lina Sytsma, on November 26, 1955, in Toronto, Canada. Shortly thereafter Peter, along with his wife, immigrated to Racine. There he founded the family business, Boscha Builders & Sons, building many custom homes in Racine County, and became a father to four children.

Peter was a long-time member of Racine Christian Reformed Church, serving as an elder for many years. He also served as President of the Racine Christian School Board and was a member of many Bible Study groups.

Peter believed strongly in volunteering and civic duty. He served for over 30 years on the Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Commission and was also a town supervisor. He also regularly volunteered with Youth for Christ, ministering to justice-involved youth. He led the effort to build additions to Racine Christian School, and during a surprise snowstorm, traveled from his home to the school by snowmobile to ensure the structure was intact. He enjoyed working with his hands and loved to tinker in his basement workshop. A skilled carpenter, he built an A-frame cabin called “Camelot”, the site of many cherished memories for the Boscha and Sytsma families. He designed and built his own custom motorhome, used for family trips and hunting getaways. Perhaps his most creative accomplishment was building his own boat from scratch, knocking out an entire basement wall of the family home to remove it from the basement. (It floated and had no leaks.)

Peter loved his family and the outdoors. He enjoyed taking his children and grandkids boating around Browns Lake, constructed a track around the family property for the grandkids to race go-karts, and taught his kids to drive well before the legal driving age. An avid hunter, he traveled throughout North America, from the Arctic Circle to the desert mountains of Mexico, to hunt big game, including musk ox, elk, bear, moose, stone sheep, doll sheep, and deer. Peter was easily described as dedicated, strong, hard-working, funny, and godly. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Linda Boscha; his parents; and dear sister, Jikke. Peter has two nieces and a nephew who still reside in the Netherlands. Left to cherish Peter’s memories are his children: Evelyn (Scott) Schreiber, Allen (Kim) Boscha, Richard (Mary) Boscha, and Tina Boscha; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many good friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Racine Christian Reformed Church (900 Illinois St., Racine, WI 53405). Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be a private interment at the West Lawn Memorial Park in the early afternoon.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials to be donated to Racine Christian School (912 Virginia St., Racine, WI 53405).

The Boscha family would like to thank the entire Memory Care staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living as well as the nurses associated with Hospice Alliance, all of whom went above and beyond in their compassionate and gentle care of our father in his final days.

