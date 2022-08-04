Peter (nee Pieter) Boscha

Feb. 22, 1932—Aug. 1, 2022
RACINE—Peter Boscha, 90, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Linda Boscha. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Racine Christian Reformed Church (900 Illinois St., Racine, WI 53405). Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be a private interment at the West Lawn Memorial Park in the early afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be donated to Racine Christian School (912 Virginia St., Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences www.sturinofuneralhome.com
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404