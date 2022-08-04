 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peter (nee Pieter) Boscha

  • 0
Peter (nee Pieter) Boscha

Feb. 22, 1932—Aug. 1, 2022

RACINE—Peter Boscha, 90, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. Peter was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Linda Boscha. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Racine Christian Reformed Church (900 Illinois St., Racine, WI 53405). Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be a private interment at the West Lawn Memorial Park in the early afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be donated to Racine Christian School (912 Virginia St., Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences www.sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the red stuff on lettuce safe to eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News