Peter Michael Yoghourtjian

Feb. 19, 1951 – May 11, 2022
RACINE – Peter M. Yoghourtjian, 71, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday evening for a visitation from 5:00—7:00 p.m. The celebration of his life and memorial Mass will take place at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church on Friday from 10:00—11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Lucy, St. Hagop, and St. Mesrob churches, as well as the Armenian Benevolent Fund, are suggested by the family.
A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. DeCheck, Dr. Mullane and his nurse practitioner, Kelly, and Dr. Sriram for the loving and professional attention Peter received while under their care.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI
262-552-9000