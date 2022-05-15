Peter Michael Yoghourtjian

Feb. 19, 1951—May 11, 2022

RACINE—Peter M. Yoghourtjian, 71, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on February 19, 1951, the son of the late Sam and Dorothy (nee Dadian) Yoghourtjian. Peter graduated from Park High School in 1969 and UW-Parkside in 1976. On November 27, 1976, he married Patricia Rutherford.

Peter worked for many years as a stationary engineer for various schools in Racine Unified where he was affectionately known by the students as “Mr. Pete.”

He was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to Road America with Patrick, and sharing recipes with his daughter-in-law. Peter loved building model cars, playing golf and his Armenian heritage.

Peter is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his son, Patrick (Cecili Franco) Yoghourtjian; his granddaughter and light of his life, Paige Yoghourtjian; his sisters and brother: Anita (Terrence) Jones, James (Kimberly) Yoghourtjian, and Tamera Yoghourtjian; his nieces and nephew: Nicole (Eric) Fanning, Kim McDonald, Lisa Anderson; his great nephews: Thomas and Daniel Fanning and Alex McDonald; his great-great nephew, Porter McDonald; his aunts and uncle: Margaret Wigman, Richard Eaves, and Deka Panzlau; as well as numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his brother, John; grandparents Bedros and Tamam Yoghourtjian and Kalos and Anna Dadian; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Bette Rutherford; his sister-in-law, Sharon Anderson; his brother-in-law, William Rutherford; his aunts and uncles: Mike (Jackie) Dadian, Sam (Jackie) Dadian, Mary Eaves, Don Pazlau, Skip Wigman, James and Margaret Yoghourtjian; and his cousins: Steve Wigman and Paul Dadian.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday evening for a visitation from 5:00—7:00 p.m. The celebration of his life and memorial Mass will take place at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church on Friday from 10:00—11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Lucy, St. Hagop, and St. Mesrob churches, as well as the Armenian Benevolent Fund are suggested by the family.

A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. DeCheck, Dr. Mullane and his nurse practitioner, Kelly, and Dr. Sriram for the loving and professional attention Peter received while under their care.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000