Oct. 23, 1941—Feb. 4, 2023

GREENFIELD—Peter Michael Ortiz, age 81 of Greenfield, WI passed away on February 4, 2023 at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Peter was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Lorenza Delgado and Michael R. Ortiz on October 23, 1941. Peter attended St. Catherine’s High School before being drafted into the United States Army. Peter served in the Vietnam War in the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red 1). While serving our country Peter received several accolades to include earning the Purple Heart, becoming a sharpshooter, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

On July 14, 1967 Peter married the love of his life, Maria Carmen Aguayo De Loza. They have spent the last 55 years raising their children, spending time in Guadalajara, Mexico, spending time with their grandchildren, and now spending time with their great-grandchildren. Peter was employed at Twin Disc in Racine, Wisconsin before retiring after 37 years of employment.

Peter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. Peter was proud of all of these titles to include being a Veteran. Peter loved the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, spending time with family in Mexico and attending various sports events for his grandchildren. Peter had a wonderful sense of humor and would talk with anyone. He would tell every one of his family’s accomplishments. He also loved to call and see what everyone had going on several times throughout the day. Peter strong faith in God was apparent and attended church often. Over the years he has attended services at St. Lucy’s church in Racine, St. Richards Church in Racine, and most recently St. Alphonsus Church in Greendale, WI.

Peter is survived by his wife, Carmen; his sister, Anita Ortiz; his five children: Vincent (Adela) Ortiz, Carmen (Fred) Sandoval, Sandee Ortiz, Peter (Julie) Ortiz, and Benjamin (Sarah) Ortiz; his grandchildren: Jaya(Justin) Katsma, Gabriel Ortiz, Isabella Ortiz, Sofia Ortiz, Coty (Tina) Ortiz, Anthony Ortiz, Graciela Ortiz, Alaina Ortiz, Samuel Ortiz, Mariah (Jordan) Deal and his great-grandchildren: Arabella Katsma, Parker Ortiz, Jax Ortiz, Nikolai Deal, and Mason Deal.

Preceding in death are his parents: Michael and Lorenza Ortiz; his siblings: Joseph Ortiz, Anthony Ortiz, and Celia Ortiz; his granddaughter, Gabriella Ortiz.

Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Peter’s life on Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Alphonsus Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale, WI) visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial will be private for family at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for their compassion and care of Peter during his stay there.

Max Sass Funeral Home

414-282-4050