UNION GROVE — Peter Leroy Hansen, 72, of Union Grove passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on April 27, 2021. Born on November 6, 1948 in Racine, he was the son of the late Norman and Elaine Hansen. He was married to Nancy (Filippone) Hansen, daughter of the late Joseph and Janis Filippone, on September 27, 1980. He lived in Yorkville and Union Grove in homes he built for his family. He loved spending time with family, especially golf trips with his son and projects with his daughter. He loved walks down Main Street Union Grove for both exercise and socializing in addition to making gifts for family and friends. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1966 (2012 Hall of Fame inductee) and UW-Platteville in 1973 in Industrial Education. As owner of Hansen Builders for 40+ years, he built many residential and commercial buildings in Racine County.