November 6, 1948—April 27, 2021
UNION GROVE — Peter Leroy Hansen, 72, of Union Grove passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on April 27, 2021. Born on November 6, 1948 in Racine, he was the son of the late Norman and Elaine Hansen. He was married to Nancy (Filippone) Hansen, daughter of the late Joseph and Janis Filippone, on September 27, 1980. He lived in Yorkville and Union Grove in homes he built for his family. He loved spending time with family, especially golf trips with his son and projects with his daughter. He loved walks down Main Street Union Grove for both exercise and socializing in addition to making gifts for family and friends. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1966 (2012 Hall of Fame inductee) and UW-Platteville in 1973 in Industrial Education. As owner of Hansen Builders for 40+ years, he built many residential and commercial buildings in Racine County.
Peter is survived by his wife of 40 years Nancy (Filippone) Hansen, children Piper Hansen and Matthew Hansen, and siblings Donna Polston, Diane (Ron) Welch, Peggy (Chuck) Svoboda, and Dan (Peggy) Hansen, in laws Barbara (Bernard) Vanderleest, Cynthia (Gene) Doughtery, Jennifer Filippone, Mary (Bill) Henderson, and David (Tricia) Filippone, and many nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed by all.
Peter represented the Union Grove-Yorkville area for over 33 years on Racine County, Town of Yorkville, and Union Grove Village boards. He also served as Racine County Executive in 2015, member of the Wisconsin County Board Association, Chairman for the Gateway Board of Trustees and RCEDC Board of Directors, member of the Racine County Children with Disabilities School Board, and was presented the 2014 Sam Johnson Volunteer of the Year award. He also served as a captain on the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department for 7 years. In recognition of his distinguished service, the Racine County Board Chambers will be dedicated as the Peter L. Hansen Racine County Board Chambers.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mullane, Kelly Konesko, and all the staff at Aurora Cancer Center for their care and compassion and to family and friends for their love and support.
A Memorial Service will be at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church Monday, May 3 at 4:00 PM. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at CHURCH from 1 PM until 4 PM on Monday, May 3rd. A private burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, Peter had requested donations to the family to assist with medical bills.
