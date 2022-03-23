Jan. 28, 1936—March 18, 2022
RACINE – Peter K. Kazarian, 86, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022.
A funeral service for Peter will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Road, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.
