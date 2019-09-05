{{featured_button_text}}
Peter Joseph Malinis

June 11, 1976 — August 31, 2019

Peter was a lifelong entrepreneur with vision and drive.

Funeral services for Peter will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to an additional time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments