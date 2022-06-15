Jan. 26, 1959—June 12, 2022

Peter John Mata, age 63, passed away at his residence, Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born in Racine, January 26, 1959, son of C. John and Josephine (Nee: Murphy) Mata.

Peter was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1977”. He was employed as a tool and die maker for many years at Nielsen Machine and lastly at Styberg Engineering. He was a talented musician playing the guitar and performed in various bands, such as “Pegasus” and “Major Chaos”.

Peter was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his children: Rachel Mata and Jonathan Mata; his father, John Mata; mother of his children and good friend in recovery, Jeri Mata; grandchildren: Trenton, LiAnna and Dallas; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Mata and his infant brother, Richard Todd Mata.

A Memorial Service celebrating Peter’s life will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Thursday at 4:00 p.m. until time of service at Preservation Hall.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com