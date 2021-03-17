November 26, 1949—March 15, 2021

RACINE—Peter James Riederer, age 71, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 26, 1949 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the eldest son of Paul and Catherine (Nee: McCarthy) Riederer.

Peter was a psychotherapist for over twenty years with Lighthouse Counseling Associates and Green Tree Counseling Services, and more recently he owned and operated Mail ‘N’ Ship until his retirement. He was a lifelong Catholic, a former member of the St. Rita congregation, and a current member of the St. John Nepomuk congregation. Peter enjoyed world history, nature, and learning about and traveling to “anywhere I’ve not been before.” He made it to 50 U.S. States and 13 Canadian Provinces, before starting to travel in South America and Europe. Above all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.