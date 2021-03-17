November 26, 1949—March 15, 2021
RACINE—Peter James Riederer, age 71, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 26, 1949 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the eldest son of Paul and Catherine (Nee: McCarthy) Riederer.
Peter was a psychotherapist for over twenty years with Lighthouse Counseling Associates and Green Tree Counseling Services, and more recently he owned and operated Mail ‘N’ Ship until his retirement. He was a lifelong Catholic, a former member of the St. Rita congregation, and a current member of the St. John Nepomuk congregation. Peter enjoyed world history, nature, and learning about and traveling to “anywhere I’ve not been before.” He made it to 50 U.S. States and 13 Canadian Provinces, before starting to travel in South America and Europe. Above all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed by his loving companion, Nancy Jean Verbeten; his daughter, Sarah (James) Wilson of Warrington, United Kingdom; his son John (Hannah) Riederer of St. Paul, MN; his grandchildren: Leo, Thomas, Charlotte, Levi, and Judah; mother of his children and dear friend, Thelma Cattron Jones; brothers and sisters: Steven (Celie) Riederer of Yorkville, IL, William (Joan) Riederer of Elm Grove Village, WI, Gregory (Nancy) Riederer of Cedarburg, WI, Michael Riederer of Knoxville, TN, Paula (James) Revolinsky of Manitowoc, WI, Jean Riederer of Hallendale, FL, Sharon Riederer (Roger Schmoll) of Green Bay; Uncle Denis McCarthy, Denver, CO; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Erin Riederer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, WI. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Peter’s page, select service and select livestream.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or to one’s favorite charity have been suggested by the family.
The family would especially like to thank the caregivers of Ascension At Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences towww.meredithfuneralhome.com.
