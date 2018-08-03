Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Peter J. Felgenhauer

April 18, 1961—August 1, 2018

BRISTOL—Peter J. Felgenhauer, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday August 1, 2018, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s campus.

Pete was born in Racine on April 18, 1961, son of the late James and Ruth (nee: Zilke) Felgenhauer.

He graduated from Washington Park High School and UW-LaCrosse. On February 11, 1989, Pete was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol L. Werner. Through the years, he was employed with various hospitals, Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, and lastly with Bradshaw Medical. Pete was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. An avid weight lifter, he also loved fishing and hunting with his family up north near Crivitz and Spooner. A dedicated father, Peter was actively involved with his son’s Boy Scouts and CYO Bands. He will be remembered fondly rocking in his teak patio chair, listening to tunes with his son Joe and playing fetch with his dogs, Klaus and Manny.

Pete will be dearly missed by his wife, Carol; sons, Maximilian and Joe Felgenhauer; sisters, Paula (Michael) Silich, Patrice (Rev. Nathan) Pope; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles (Janice) Werner, Margaret (Jeff) Carney, Paula Lopez, Rita (Edward) Lang, Nick (Sharri) Werner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 6, 2018, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Nathan Pope officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

