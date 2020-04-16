Peter J. Cepukenas

The family cherishes memories of the many holidays spent together and endless Wisconsin summers filled with gatherings of extended family and friends. Pete retired at 55 and felt blessed to be able to winter in Florida and then eventually to live there year round. He absolutely loved it there and his love was much deeper than just great weather. It was the many friends, the community that he adored, and the ability to stay active year round. Anyone who knew Pete knows that he loved Wisconsin Sports (Packers, Brewers & Badgers-he did not discriminate) and golf. On Pete’s love of playing golf, it is noteworthy that he had 7 hole-in-one’s in his lifetime (for those trying to do the math on how that is possible, one estimate is he played over 10,000 rounds of golf over +50 years).