Peter G. Kalgian

Peter was born in Racine on December 1, 1941 to Mihran and Verkine (nee: Garabedian) Kalagian, and was a lifelong Racine resident. He graduated from Horlick High School. Peter was employed with Racine Unified for over 40 years and spent most of that time as a physical education teacher at several elementary schools in Racine. He was affectionately known as Mr. “K”. Peter will always be remembered for his deep caring for his students and as both a great teacher and coach. Peter was an avid tennis player and participated in league play in Racine and Milwaukee.