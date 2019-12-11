Peter G. Kalgian

December 1, 1941—December 6, 2019
RACINE- Peter G. Kalagian, 78, passed away at Ruth Hospice on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Peter was born in Racine on December 1, 1941 to Mihran and Verkine (nee: Garabedian) Kalagian, and was a lifelong Racine resident. He graduated from Horlick High School. Peter was employed with Racine Unified for over 40 years and spent most of that time as a physical education teacher at several elementary schools in Racine. He was affectionately known as Mr. “K”. Peter will always be remembered for his deep caring for his students and as both a great teacher and coach. Peter was an avid tennis player and participated in league play in Racine and Milwaukee.
Peter is survived by nephews, Edward (Susan) Domanico, Harry Cherkinian and Michael Cherkinian. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, sister Vartine (Harry) Cherkinian, sister Mary (Adam) Domanico, and nephew Anthony (Caroline) Domanico.
Funeral services for Peter will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10 to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St Mesrob.
