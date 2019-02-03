March 15, 1942—January 31, 2019
RACINE—Peter F. Meinert, age 76, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Racine, March 15, 1942, son of the late Elmer and Audrey (Nee: Heyer) Meinert.
Peter attended William Horlick High School. He proudly served in the United States Army. On May 18, 1968 he was united in marriage to Carol L. Dostal. Peter was employed by J.I. Case Company for thirty-two years, retiring in 1995. He got bored after retirement and worked at Manheim Auto Auction for the next ten years. Peter was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He loved restoring old cars, reading murder mysteries, long motorcycle rides, spending time outdoors, caring for his beloved dogs and tending to his yard. Most of all he loved and cherished time with his family, friends, and neighbors.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of fifty years, Carol; his daughters and son-in-law, Natalie Meinert of Caledonia, Caelyn (Jonathon) Krist of Caledonia; granddaughter, Breanna Krist; brothers and sisters, Richard Meinert of Caledonia, Patricia Durik (Earl Morgan), Suzanne Lamb, Linda Baer, all of Racine, Nancy Halbur of Wisconsin Rapids, Diane (Dean) Turner of Kenosha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David Meinert; sister, Debra Cairns; and sister-in-law, Donna Meinert.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Racine Lutheran High School or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
