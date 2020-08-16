You have permission to edit this article.
Peter E. Frank
Peter E. Frank

Peter E. Frank

Peter E. Frank

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA/Formerly of Racine - Peter E. Frank, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Private services will be held.

A full obituary will appear on the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Frank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

