Peter Clingerman Fishburn

He married Janet Forsythe in Ligonier, Pennsylvania in 1958. He is survived by his wife, and daughters: Susan Fishburn and husband, Steve DeLuca, Katherine Fishburn and husband, Daniel Miller, Sally Fishburn and wife, Susannah Morlock and grandsons: Justin Miller, Eric Miller and wife, Danielle Tollefson and their children: Johanna, Bjorn and Tollef Miller.

A 1954 graduate of State College High School, Peter was a 1958 Penn State graduate in Industrial Engineering and was awarded the Ph.D. in Operations Research in 1962 by the Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland. He worked for Research Analysis Corporation in McLean, Virginia (1962-1970), was a research professor at Penn State (1971-1978), and ended his career as a mathematical researcher at Bell Labs in Murray Hill and Florham Park, New Jersey from 1978 to 2001 when he retired. He was a Fulbright Professor at the Technical University in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1966 and a member of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, 1970-1971.