Mar. 26, 1987—Oct. 23, 2021

RACINE—Peter Charles Thielen, age 34, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Racine on March 26, 1987, to Charles and Laura (nee Marinac) Thielen.

Peter graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 2005”. He was employed by Fine Finishes Unlimited, the family business. Peter was happiest when fishing on the lake at the family’s Northwoods cabin. He was skilled and loved working with his hands, as evidenced by his extensive tool collection. A more avid Packer fan would be hard to find. Above all he treasured the time spent with his son Caleb. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Surviving are his parents, Charles and Laura; his beloved son, Caleb (mother Jade Raymond); his sister, Carly Thielen (Bob McDonald); grandmother, Gayle Thielen; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl and Joy Marinac; grandfather Peter C. Thielen; and his uncle, Thomas Marinac.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Memorials to the family for a fund for Caleb’s education have been suggested.