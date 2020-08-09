Peter C. Thielen

Peter attended St. Catherine’s High School on a basketball scholarship, transferred to Wm. Horlick High School and received his diploma from J.I. Case High School. Peter proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 2 years and then with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for 4 years. On January 23, 1960, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Gayle L. Schwabe and together they raised 3 children. Peter was employed by Racine Hydraulics and retired from Bosch Corp in 2000. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, member and past president of the Milwaukee Cichlid Club, and member and judge of the Racine Tropical Fish Club. In addition to having a passion for fishing in his younger days, Peter enjoyed entering sweepstakes (he won many trips and other prizes), feeding birds, flower gardening and his dogs. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.