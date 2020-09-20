× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 3, 1955 – September 12, 2020

RACINE – Peter C. Kottal, 65, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2020.

Pete was born on January 3, 1955 to the late Charles and Sally (nee: Woitach) Kottal.

He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1974.

Pete was united in marriage to his best friend and cohort, Crystal Nelson, on May 17, 1980.

He worked as an engineer at Modine Manufacturing Co, retiring in October 2018, after 43 years becoming the second longest employee of Modine.

Pete had a passion for all growing things, landscaping, gardening, and he served as landscape board member of his condo association. Pete and Crystal loved traveling to European countries, especially Italy the most which they both loved.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Crystal; sister, Anne (Robert) Schuster and Anne’s two daughters, Karen and Shelia; sister-in-law, Carla (Chris Peterson) Hanson; nephew, Robert (Kristen Poehlmann) Hanson of New Hope, MN, nieces, Laura (Greg Larson) Hanson of Lake, Villa, IL, Elizabeth (Nate) McIntosh of Milwaukee. Pete is further survived by; aunts, uncles, cousins, many dear co-workers and friends.