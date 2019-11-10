June 8, 1970—November 1, 2019
STURTEVANT-Peter Anthony Carew, 49, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Peter was born in Racine on June 8, 1970 to Murray and Penelope (nee: Checota) Carew. He was a great chef and was also known for his amazing pastries and wedding cakes. Peter enjoyed spending time with his family and attending concerts at Alpine Valley with his friends. He was also a life-long Star Wars fan. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Peter is survived by his mother, Penelope Carew, sister Marie (Greg) Davison, sister Jennifer (Win) Kipp, and brother Joseph Carew.
An outdoor Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
