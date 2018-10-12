December 4, 1930—October 9, 2018
ROCHESTER, Minn. —On October 9, 2018, while surrounded by family and friends, Peter James Andersen passed away peacefully and joined his loving God in heaven.
Peter was born on December 4, 1930 in Racine, Wisconsin to Hans Peter and Anna Andersen. Peter, a first-generation American proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon completion of his service, he followed in the tradition of his father and grandfather as a brick mason and delighted in showing his buildings. Peter was sharp-witted and always ready to laugh. His leisure time was filled with sports & travel, card games & puzzles, and he always enjoyed the company of dear friends and family. Strangers were touched by his generosity. All were humbled by how lovingly and patiently Peter cared for his wife, Laurel as she struggled with dementia.
Peter is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Laurel Andersen and his children, Peggy Peterson, Mark (Iris) Andersen, Suzette Dederich, Mark (Tawanna) Havrilak, Marty Havrilak, Kristen (Joel) Browns, Kari (Seth) Andersen and by his sister, Mary Lou Andersen. Peter will be forever remembered and sorely missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbors.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 12 from 1:00-3:00 in the community room at The Waters on Mayowood, 827 Mayowood Rd. SW Rochester, MN. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 13 at 2:00 at Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Rd. SW, Rochester, MN.
Arrangements are with Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. You’re welcome to share a special memory at www.ranfranzandvinefh.com Memorial donations in honor of Peter Andersen may be sent to The Waters on Mayowood, or International Ministerial Fellowship.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes
507-289-3600
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.