RACINE—Peter A. Markowski of Caledonia, WI was born to eternal life at the age of 63. On April 14, 2021, a tragic car accident took his life far too soon. He was the cherished husband of Mary Markowski for 43 years. The loving father of Jonathan (Gloria) and Nicole (Keith). Proud grandpa of Jenna, Morgan, Lexi, and Jack. Further survived by his father, Sylvester (Judy); brother, Jim (Darlene); sister, Deborah; brothers-in-law: Bill (Gail) and Joe (Jody); sister-in law, Kathy (Jerry); cousins: Steve and Robin; godson, Russell; best friend, Red; other loved relatives; dearly loved friends and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Markowski and beloved friend, Mary Otterson.
Pete graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1975. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Fort Benning, GA. During his time in the service, he was a wheel tractor operator and did small arms repair. Upon returning home, he was hired at Major Grading (Zignego Company) by his friend, Red where Pete found his love for road construction and driving trucks. Pete always spoke highly of his work, family and the comradery that they all shared on the jobsite. On April 1, 2021, Pete retired after driving lowboy and dump trucks for Zignego Company for 40 years.
Pete was a family man, hardworking, dedicated, and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He took pride in his work and always made sure that things were done the right way or ‘built to last’. His love for his family ran deep and he was always the go-to guy. Mary and Pete enjoyed vacations to Hawaii where Pete had a love for the food, people, atmosphere, and peace and quiet.
We will miss his smile, witty sense of humor, contagious laugh, and words of wisdom in our lives. He was a beautiful and irreplaceable soul that will be missed beyond what words can express.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Racine, WI.
Funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Diabetes Association or Children’s Hospital.
