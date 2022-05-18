Mar. 16, 1931—Aug. 8, 2020
WATERFORD—Peter A. Lukas, age 89, of Waterford, passed away August 8, 2020, at home with family at his side. Pete was born in Milwaukee on March 16, 1931, the son of the late Peter H. and Irene (nee Warzon) Lukas. The family moved to Caldwell in 1936. On May 17, 1952, he married Marianne Zimmer who, after 62 years of marriage, preceded him in death in 2014. Pete was employed at the Harnischfeger Corp. for 37 years, retiring in 1991. He was President of the Harnischfeger Retirees Club; he was a member of and past Master of Laflin Masonic Lodge #247 A.F. & A.M in Mukwonago. He was the past Commander and longtime member of the Essman Schroeder American Legion Post #20. Pete was a past Captain and a member of the Waterford Auxiliary Police for 35 years; a member and Chairman of the Fire and Police Commission in Waterford for eight years, and a member of Caldwell United Methodist Church. Pete loved the big city of Caldwell!! He was proud to be a Marine and a Korean War veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing anything outdoors and woodworking.
Survived by three sons: Grant of Eagle River, Thomas (Kay) of Rochester, and Peter (Bonnie) of Rochester; eight grandchildren: Charles (Michelle) Lukas, William (Allison) Lukas, Sarah Lukas, Louisa (Chris) Pruitt, Stephen Lukas, Ashley (Matt) Weiss, Amanda Lukas, and Dr. Aubrey Lukas; twelve great-grandchildren: Skylar, Parker, Elise, Adeline, Grayson, Josephine, Levi, Everleigh, Michaela, Alexander, Elizabeth, and Asher. Pete is also survived by two sisters: Irene Hoernke of New Berlin, and Dorothy (Harley) Kurtz of East Troy, and by other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard; one brother-in-law, Donald Hoernke.
Memorial gathering Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10-11:45 AM at Caldwell United Methodist Church, 8504 Caldwell Road “Hwy O”, Mukwonago, WI 53149. Services will begin at 12:00 Noon in church. Private family inurnment at Caldwell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Caldwell United Methodist Church. Family wishes to thank neighbors Nancy and Esther for their special care of our father and grandfather, along with Rachel and Diana from Allay Home Hospice for their care of Pete.
