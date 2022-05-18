WATERFORD—Peter A. Lukas, age 89, of Waterford, passed away August 8, 2020, at home with family at his side. Pete was born in Milwaukee on March 16, 1931, the son of the late Peter H. and Irene (nee Warzon) Lukas. The family moved to Caldwell in 1936. On May 17, 1952, he married Marianne Zimmer who, after 62 years of marriage, preceded him in death in 2014. Pete was employed at the Harnischfeger Corp. for 37 years, retiring in 1991. He was President of the Harnischfeger Retirees Club; he was a member of and past Master of Laflin Masonic Lodge #247 A.F. & A.M in Mukwonago. He was the past Commander and longtime member of the Essman Schroeder American Legion Post #20. Pete was a past Captain and a member of the Waterford Auxiliary Police for 35 years; a member and Chairman of the Fire and Police Commission in Waterford for eight years, and a member of Caldwell United Methodist Church. Pete loved the big city of Caldwell!! He was proud to be a Marine and a Korean War veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing anything outdoors and woodworking.