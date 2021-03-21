Pete "The Viking" Ziemke

Feb. 3, 1943—Jan. 1, 2021

RACINE — Pete Ziemke passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 27th due to 30 plus years of heart disease. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Art and Louise Ziemke. He lived and went to school in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

Pete was one of three boys, Gene, (Lorraine), and Jeff, presently living in Puyallup, Washington. He attended Conquer’s Bible College in Portland, Oregon. He was involved in the Gospel Quartet as a high tenor and traveled the US extensively. He returned to Racine, attended college and worked for Johnson Wax Company in the experimental department. He married and had two daughters, Tami (deceased), and Tephi. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, presently living in California and Oregon.

In 1974 he moved to Puyallup, Washington and met his soulmate Linda, and married in 1975. They purchased six acres on Shaw Road and created the Garden of Eden Nursery and Landscape Company, fully operational until 2001 when he retired. Many will still remember the beautiful Christmas Light display! In fact one Christmas Eve, the Reverent Billy Graham and his wife honored them with a visit.

Pete was a member of Sons of Norway, Norden II, in Tacoma and attended Faith Covenant Church in Sumner, Washington. He was fortunate to have traveled to Raufoss, Norway and meet many relatives. He loved Jesus, people, life, USA, and the plant kingdom! He always had many sagas to tell. We thank the many excellent physicians that treated Pete through the years. In memory of Pete (The Viking) donations can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074. He is truly missed, and will never be forgotten.