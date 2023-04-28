Sept. 30, 1953 – Apr. 15, 2023

Perry D. Kolbo, age 69 went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 15th, 2023 after a 5-year struggle with his health.

Perry was born on September 30th, 1953 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin to the late Maynard L. and Esther M. Kolbo. The family moved to Racine when Perry was 10, and he graduated from William Horlick High School in 1971.

He was united in marriage to Wendy N. Bowers on September 20th, 1980 at Emmaus Lutheran church in Racine. Perry was employed by Chrysler (AMC) retiring in 2002. He then went on to work part time delivering for CarQuest Auto Parts Store where he loved to shoot the breeze with all the mechanics in Racine.

Perry was a loving husband, father (to his fur babies), son, brother and friend. He loved music, movies, bowling, golfing, hunting and watching wrestling, but his real passion was the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Perry didn’t like to fly but he made exceptions, including a trip to the Superbowl to watch his Packers beat the Patriots.

Perry was dearly loved, and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Wendy; his fur baby, Steffie; his sister, Wanda (John) Seoane; his brother, Gary (Mary) Kolbo; father and mother-in-law: Don Sr. and Dolly Orth; sister-in-law, Michele Bowers; sister and brother-in-law: Cheryl and Tim Vorwald; brother and sister-in-law: Don Jr. and Jackie Orth. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Perry was preceded in death by his father, Maynard, and mother, Esther whom he adored, and father-in-law, Noel S. Bowers.

Perry will be fondly remembered by all those who knew him. He was a very special man whose love and dedication shined through for Wendy, his family, and friends. Perry was a christian man, and he is now whole and well again.

A private celebration of Perry’s life will be held at a future date.

A special thank you to his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Cheryl Vorwald who were always there for Perry.

