November 1, 1961 - November 10, 2021
RACINE - Penny Ann DeCheck (nee: Born) passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at age 60 years.
Beloved wife of Gregg. Dear mother of Jacob and Joshua. Sister of Zana (Greg) Zerzanek and John (Sandy) Born. Preceded in death by her parents John and Ute Born. Further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends as well as her loved pets.
A private family service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Penny was a giving person, her final act was to donate the gift of life to others.
