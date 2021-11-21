 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penny Ann DeCheck

  • 0
Penny Ann DeCheck

November 1, 1961 - November 10, 2021

RACINE - Penny Ann DeCheck (nee: Born) passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at age 60 years.

Beloved wife of Gregg. Dear mother of Jacob and Joshua. Sister of Zana (Greg) Zerzanek and John (Sandy) Born. Preceded in death by her parents John and Ute Born. Further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends as well as her loved pets.

A private family service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Penny was a giving person, her final act was to donate the gift of life to others.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek

www.heritagefuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News