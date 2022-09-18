Peggy Sue (nee: Heckel) Mickelsen

March 2, 1937—Aug. 27, 2022

SUN LAKES, AZ—Peggy (don’t call me Margaret!) Sue Mickelsen (nee: Heckel) died at her daughter’s home in Sun Lakes, AZ on August 27, 2022. She was 85 years young. Her last days were spent in hospice with her children by her side.

Peg came to Arizona in March to enjoy a new life with her daughters. She sold her Racine house, packed a few bags of luggage and hopped on a plane. OK, it wasn’t quite that simple, but it was close.

She was loving golf cart living, waking to sunshine every day, and seeing the mountains and the wild horses from her backyard while sitting and petting her granddogger, Bentley. She was enjoying meeting the neighbors and going to the club for breakfast and lunch, then golf carting to her other daughter’s house for dinners.

Life was good and she was “so happy.” She had her much-needed heart surgery (two clips to stop a valve leak), went through rehab, and went back home to her daughter’s house to continue this good livin’. Unfortunately, a fall and two breaks caused things to regress from there, and her stay in Sun Lakes was not to be for much longer. But Peg died “so happy,” something she continued to tell us all along the way, no matter how she was feeling. She was just glad to be with her girls again.

Peg was born in Racine, WI on March 2, 1937, the daughter of the late Albert and Della (nee: Wade) Heckel. She had 35 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Wayne Mickelsen, and had five children. Unfortunately, she was preceded in death by Wayne in December, 1992.

Many years later her eldest daughter, Terri Jo Roe, also died. Peg was also preceded in death by her three siblings, as well as several nephews and cousins.

Peggy LOVED social gatherings. She loved to go out to eat and socialize—they were hand in hand. She loved her Tuesday breakfast with “the cousins” which eventually morphed into other attendees coming as time marched on. She enjoyed going out with the Church of the Meadows Group, the Sunday Morning Church Brunch Group, and her friend Missy, lunches with the “Courthouse Girls”, going out to have pizza with “the pizza guys” and best of all, going out with “CLUB.” Her “Club,” the “Hokey Pokes” started when she was 12, so was 70 years in the making and these friends were just the best! She used to see them more often, but she cherished seeing them whenever they were able to get together, which was now mostly lunches, as they were now all in their mid-80s!!! But they always had fun together no matter what they did and where they went—and there was food!

Peg also loved church—two of her daughters attended there, and her grandson Willy played piano and organ and sang hymns there too. She loved the social hour afterward and got to know and love so many of the people there.

Peg is survived by three daughters and one son: Tanni (Steve) Baird, Kristi Mueller, Sandra “Sam” Mickelsen, and Jon Mickelsen; five grandchildren: Daniel Walton, Whitney Mueller (Harry Klickman) William Mueller, Grant (Kayla) Mickelsen, and Kali Andersen; and one great-grandson, Cayden Mickelsen; as well as many, many nieces, nephews and cousins she has cherished.

A celebration of “The Life of Peg” will be held later this month, as she wanted us to CELEBRATE HER!!! If you have not been contacted and wish to attend, please do call one of Peggy’s children for details. This will not be posted online.

Peggy really loved dogs and her church. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, you can donate to any of the following: Cans For K9 Cops, 1339 17th St., Racine, WI 53403; Golden Retriever Rescue of WI (GRROW.org); WHS (Wisconsin Humane Society), 8900 16th St., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53177; Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Ave., Racine WI 53405. She also loved PBS.