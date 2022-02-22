Peggy Lou Wielenberg

Peggy was born in Kingsley, Iowa on March 13, 1945, and attended a one-room schoolhouse for her early education, where she was the only student in her grade through fifth grade. She later earned a B.A. in Mathematics from St. Olaf College and an M.S. in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin. She taught math for many years at The Prairie School in Racine, Wisconsin, and later at University School in University Heights, Ohio. She also spent a year teaching math in the United Arab Emirates. She visited Japan, bottle-fed a baby hippopotamus in Africa, and flew on NASA’s “vomit comet” airplane used to train astronauts. Through her teaching and her devotion to her students, she bettered many lives.