Peggy (Dickfoss) Raymond

Her family could not be more grateful to the amazing and compassionate staff of Columbia Saint Mary’s and also especially those at the Van Dyke Cancer Center at WTMC. We ask all who knew her to kindly put on Track 11 of Warren Zevon’s album “The Wind” and reflect on happy times you may have shared with her and remember how much she loved all of us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peggy’s memory to her favorite charity, Boys Town, or Our Harmony Club or to Breakthrough for Brain Tumors.