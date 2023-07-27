July 21, 1930—July 24, 2023

TWIN LAKES—Peggy (Carey) Wiseman, age 93, of Twin Lakes, WI, passed away on July 24, 2023. Peggy was born July 21, 1930 in Burlington, WI daughter of the late James and Ruby Carey.

Peggy was united in marriage to David B. Wiseman on June 14, 1952 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, WI.

Peggy graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Burlington, WI. She then went on to Prospect Hall in Milwaukee. Peggy enjoyed working for Murphy Products in Burlington before marrying Dave and moving to North Carolina. Peggy and Dave moved back to Twin Lakes, WI where they were later co-owner/brokers of Twin Lakes Realty for over 50 years, retiring at the age of 88.

During her life Peggy served on the Twin Lakes Park Board, Burlington Hospital Foundation Board, Lakewood PTO, Walworth County Realtors- Ethics Committee, and Twin Lakes Food Pantry.

Peggy was also an active member of St. John’s Church. In her spare time Peggy golfed, knitted, played bridge, and liked to read. Peggy loved being in the company of others, traveling, wine, and old fashioneds. Her quick wit and sense of humor always had everyone laughing, even in her final moments.

Peggy is survived by her five children: Carey (Tom) Kuhlmey, Kevin (Mona) Wiseman, Jane (Jim) Marchuk, Paige (Tom) Thelen, and Tracy (Dugie) Bollendorf; further survived by her grandchildren: Kile (Danielle) Kuhlmey, Katherine Kuhlmey, Sierra Wiseman, Brynn (Falk) Haufler, Reegan (Ryan) Melcher, Drew (Samantha) Thelen, Taryn (Eric) Weninger, Cody (Jerrica Peralta) Bollendorf, Adria (Joe Sajdowitz) Bollendorf, Griffin Bollendorf; and step-grandchildren: Amanda (Joe) Erickson, Katie (Tom) Buchholz, Mallory (Cody), Lily, Mia, Finley, Brinley, and Rhett; great-grandmother of: Katelyn and Riley Kuhlmey, Gwendolyn, Wyatt, and Finn Melcher, Sawyer and Bryce Thelen, Hadley, Piper, and Maeve Weninger, Emory and Charlie Haufler. She is further survived by her sister, Kay Stucka; and sister-in-law, MariAlice (Dick) Matz. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Dave, sisters: Anne (Hank) Bierdz, and Patricia (Bill) Myers.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Twin Lakes Country Club Red Barn Outdoor Pavilion, 1230 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. A memorial service will take place at 5:00 PM in the Pavilion.

Memorial donations in Peggy’s honor can be made to the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad, 236 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, WI, 53181 or Twin Lakes Food Pantry, 700 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, WI.

Online obituary and condolences at haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is honored to be of service to the Wiseman family.