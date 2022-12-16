Peggy Ann Brinkman (Doughty)

May 28, 1943—Dec. 13, 2022

RACINE—Peggy Ann Brinkman, age 79, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born in Menomonee, WI, May 28, 1943, daughter of the late Jerome and Myrene (Nee: Score) Doughty.

On May 15, 1965, Peggy was united in marriage to Michael Louis Brinkman, who preceded her in death, August 3, 2018. She was employed by the DeKoven Center for 15 years until her retirement in 2002. Peggy was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. She will forever be remembered for her culinary skills and her artistic flair with her beautiful handmade quilts. Above all, it was time spent with her grandchildren that she cherished most.

Peggy was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Tracy (Chris) Boscher, Jennifer (Tod)Herman, Susan Kroes, Michael Brinkman; grandchildren: Ben and Amanda Kroes, Matt and Brenna Herman, Cooper Brinkman, and Libby and Jack Boscher; sisters: Linda (Vince) Angel, Carol Doughty; in-laws: Renate Doughty, Mary Pat (Dave) Olson, John (Diane) Brinkman, Steve (Sue) Brinkman; special family friend, Carol Barr; nieces; nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Brinkman; brothers: Jerome Doughty and Richard (Lou) Doughty; in-laws: Joe and Maureen Eisenman and nephews: Jason Juneau and Patrick Eisenman.

Funeral services celebrating Peggy’s life will be held at the funeral home, Monday, December 19, 2022, 6:00 p.m. with Chaplain Paul Ssonko officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Monday at 4:30 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials to Compassus Hospicehave been suggested by the family.

A very special Thank you to the staffs at Open Arms Group Home and Compassus Hospice for their lovingand compassionate care.

