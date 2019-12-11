Pearl R. Bower

Age 85, of Yorkville, formerly from Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at her residence. Pearl was born June 26, 1934 to Martin and Mary (nee: Piaorczka) Kogutiewicz in Yorkville, WI. Her early life was spent in Yorkville where she attended Union Grove Union High School. On April 11, 1953 she was united in marriage to Thomas Bower at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church in Sturtevant. Following their marriage, they resided in Mt. Pleasant until a year and a half ago moving to Yorkville. In her younger years she worked at InSinkErator. She also co-owned and operated, along with her husband Thomas and Brother-in-law and sister-in-law LeRoy and Arleen Bower, the Hiawatha Bar in Sturtevant for 36 years.