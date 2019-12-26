August 3, 1931—December 21, 2019

RACINE—Pauline Sharp, age 88, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Ashland, IL, August 3, 1931, daughter of the late Otto and Tracie (Nee: Gaither) Johnson. Pauline graduated from Virginia High School “Class of 1949” and went to earn a BS degree from Illinois State University, Normal.

On August 20, 1955 in Springfield she was united in marriage to Robert E. Sharp and together they raised 7 children. Robert practiced law in Racine and passed away December 3, 2011. Pauline was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bridge, knitting/crocheting, painting and gardening. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.