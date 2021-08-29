March 28, 1925 - August 20, 2021
CALEDONIA – Pauline Roeder (nee: Schaff), 96, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Pauline was born in Mandan, North Dakota on March 28, 1925, to Joseph and Edith (nee: Heinz) Schaff. On July 1, 1950, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine, Pauline married Edward M. "Shorty" Roeder. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2003.
Pauline graduated from Park High School and worked at Dumore for several years. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church where she taught religious education for over 20 years. Pauline loved to do needlework, sewing and knitting, donating a lot of doll clothing through Toys for Tots and mittens and slippers to those serving in the military and their families.
Survivors include her children: David (Sue) Roeder of Killeen, TX, Pat Roeder, Jim (Debbie) Roeder, Charles (Denise) Roeder, Robert Roeder, Richard (Beth) Roeder and Gene (Sandy) Roeder all of the Racine area; eleven grandchildren: Kristine, Donald (Sonia), Dennis (Belinda), Kelly, Craig, Mark (Casey), Kyle (Jessica), Jamie (Dustin), Phillip, Nicole (Justice), and Dan (Sammi); great grandchildren; and her sister, Barb Wolf. Pauline is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Rose (Herb) Mikulecky, Fran (Don) Hutcheson, Peter (Marge) Schaff, Antone (Jo) Schaff, John Schaff and Mary (John) Rivest and brother-in-law, Louie Wolf.
A private family service for Pauline was held. Interment has taken place at St. Louis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Toys for Tots or a charity of one's choice have been suggested.
