March 28, 1925 - August 20, 2021

CALEDONIA – Pauline Roeder (nee: Schaff), 96, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Pauline was born in Mandan, North Dakota on March 28, 1925, to Joseph and Edith (nee: Heinz) Schaff. On July 1, 1950, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine, Pauline married Edward M. "Shorty" Roeder. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2003.

Pauline graduated from Park High School and worked at Dumore for several years. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church where she taught religious education for over 20 years. Pauline loved to do needlework, sewing and knitting, donating a lot of doll clothing through Toys for Tots and mittens and slippers to those serving in the military and their families.