Pauline M. Vader
September 21, 1931—April 2, 2019
RACINE—Pauline Vader (née: Jacobson), 87, passed away peacefully at the Villa at Lincoln Park on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in Stanley, WI on September 21, 1931 to the late James and Clara (née: Smeland) Jacobson.
After graduating from high school, Pauline continued her education and became a dedicated Registered Nurse, last using her skills at the former St. Mary’s Homecare in Racine. On August 29, 1957, she was united in marriage to Donald Vader, who preceded her in death on September 12, 2015, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. Pauline was a longtime member of Living Faith Lutheran Church (formerly Atonement Lutheran Church), RING and RACO where she sponsored many and was loved by all.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Grabner (Patrick Kelly); cherished grandsons Brian and Kevin Grabner; brother David Jacobson; sisters Barbara Schmitt, Janet (Ken) Fremstad, Nancy (Roger) Orlady; and sisters-in-law June Vader and Sonnie Jacobson, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Pauline was preceded in death by her sister Jean Jacobson; brother Gerald Jacobson; sisters-in-law Carol Jacobson and Patricia Vader; and brothers-in-law Frederick Schmitt, Eugene Vader and Ronald Vader. Pauline’s family would like to thank everyone at the Villa for their help and support, along with Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion.
Her Funeral Service will be held in Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Chad Cline officiating. Visitation will be in the Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.